Sunday, February 26, 2023
Football | FC Barcelona suffered a surprise defeat in the Spanish league

February 26, 2023
Football | FC Barcelona suffered a surprise defeat in the Spanish league

Almeria, which belongs to the teams at the tail end of the series, won at home against FC Barcelona.

Football The top team of the Spanish league, FC Barcelona, ​​failed to increase their league lead on Sunday. The team unexpectedly experienced a 0-1 away loss to Almeria, which is fighting for relegation.

Almeria scored in the first half El Bilal Toure.

Barcelona now has 59 points. Real Madrid, who are second in the league, have seven points less after they drew 1-1 against Atlético Madrid on Saturday. Almeria has 25 points – just two points behind the relegation zone.

The defeat was already the second for FC Barcelona in a few days, as the team lost on Thursday in the Europa League playoffs to Manchester United with goals 1–2 and fell from the playoffs with 3–4 on aggregate.

