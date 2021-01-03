No Result
Football FC Barcelona saving € 20 million when Philippe Coutinho was injured

January 3, 2021
Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool € 20 million when Coutinho play his hundredth match for the club. There are now 90 matches.

Football FC Barcelona, ​​playing in the Spanish Premier League in La Liga informed on Saturday from the long sick leave of club midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho, 28, injured his left knee in a twist on Tuesday’s Eibar match and was cut off on Saturday. According to the club, Coutinho has been on the sidelines for about three months.

The injury to a Brazilian star is a gamble setback, but for an Catalan club plummeting in financial hardship, being absent can be a luck worth millions.

Spanish Sports Magazine Marca said on Saturday that Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool € 20 million when Coutinho gets a hundred games full in Barça.

From Liverpool Coutinho, who moved to Barcelona in January 2018, has now played 90 matches in the club. He spent the 2019–20 season with a loan from Bayern Munich.

Coutinho’s contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2023. However, it is possible that the club will seek to sell him before one hundred matches are completed.

