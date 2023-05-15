Monday, May 15, 2023
Football | FC Barcelona players were chased by angry Espanyol fans – understanding from Xavi

May 15, 2023
Football | FC Barcelona players were chased by angry Espanyol fans – understanding from Xavi

FC Barcelona’s championship was decided on the home field of the local opponent.

Football The Spanish league championship was decided on Sunday evening in the most difficult place possible. FC Barcelona beat their local opponent Espanyol 4–2 on the away field, and an incident was inevitable.

When the match ended, the FC Barcelona players started celebrating. At the same time, about a hundred Espanyol supporters rushed onto the field to chase the celebrating players.

The FC Barcelona players had to flee to the players’ tunnel for safety.

Head coach of FC Barcelona Xavi Hernandez understood the reaction of the Espanyol supporters and stated, according to news agency AFP, that his team should have been more respectful of being away from home.

“It was a very emotional moment and it was difficult not to celebrate after several months of work,” Xavi stated.

“We didn’t celebrate because we were on Espanyol’s pitch.”

Xavi said that he did not notice the fans rushing onto the pitch as he had already entered the players’ tunnel and asked his players to follow him.

“I asked them to leave the field because I thought the partying was enough,” Xavi told Movistar, according to AFP.

“Celebrating is normal, but since we are not at home, we have to respect them [kotijoukkueen kannattajia]. I know it’s hard to control your emotions, but I told them [pelaajille]that the best thing now is to go inside the stadium.”

