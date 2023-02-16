Football | FC Barcelona paid 1.4 million euros to the referee boss’s company – the prosecutor is investigating money transactions

Radio station Cadena SER reported on the matter on Wednesday. The club admitted it was aware of the investigation.

of Spain the prosecutor is investigating the suspicious money transfer of around 1.4 million euros from the football giant FC Barcelona to the company of the head referee.

The Reuters news agency reported this on Thursday. The incident was made public by the Spanish radio station Cadena SER on Wednesday the news after.

Having served as the vice-chairman of the referee committee of the Spanish Football Association José María Enríquez Negreira the company reportedly received the amount between 2016 and 2018.

There were three bank transfers, and their amounts varied between 318,200 euros and 541,752 euros. The last amount was paid on the same day that Enríquez Negreira left his seat on the committee. He worked in the committee since 1994.

The prosecutors started their investigation last year in connection with the tax audit. No documents could be found from the company to justify the payments made by FC Barcelona.

Enríquez Negreira told Cadena SER that he never favored FC Barcelona in any decision. He claimed his job was oral counseling.

According to his explanation, the former referee gave FC Barcelona recommendations on how the club’s players should interact with each referee.

FC Barcelona commented on the matter on Wednesday on their website. The club said it was aware of the investigations and admitted that it had bought consulting services from the referee boss’s company.

Barça said it hired an external consultant to provide the club with video reports on young Spanish players playing at other clubs.

“The relationship later expanded so that we received technical reports related to professional referees requested by the coaching of the first and second teams. This is common practice in elite football,” the club added.

Finally, the club said it would take legal action against parties “trying to tarnish the club’s image with possible insinuations”.