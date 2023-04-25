Football | FC Barcelona is renovating its stadium with 1.45 billion euros and moving out from under renovation

The football giant will play its home games next season at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium.

Spanish football giant FC Barcelona is putting its famous home stadium, Camp Nou, under renovation. The Catalan club announced on Monday that it has set aside 1.45 billion euros for the renovation of Camp Nou.

The renovation works will start on June 1. Barcelona’s men’s first team will play their home football games next season at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium until they return to the Camp Nou in the 2024-25 season. The renovation is scheduled to be completely completed in 2026.

The renovation money comes from contracts with 20 investors. Barcelona announced that it will start repaying the loans after the renovation works are completed.

Part of the renovation money has also been earmarked for the renovation of the playing fields of Barcelona’s basketball and handball teams.

Barcelona follows the example of its rival Real Madrid. Real began the renovation of the Bernabeu home stadium in 2019.