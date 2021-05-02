Sunday, May 2, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football FC Barcelona and Chelsea meet in the Champions League final

by admin
May 2, 2021
in World
0

The second semi-finals of the semi-finals were played on Sunday.

Football the women’s Champions League final teams are FC Barcelona and Chelsea. The second semi-finals of the semi-finals were played on Sunday.

In their own semi-final, FC Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain with a goal of 1-2. Sunday’s second leg ended 2-1 and FC Barcelona became the hero Lieke Martens, who scored both goals for the team.

In the second semi-final, Chelsea crushed Bayern Munich 4-1 on Sunday. After the first round for Bayern was 2-1, Chelsea survived the final with 5-3 overall goals.

The game was close to savage at times, and Chelsean’s 84 minutes into the game! Pernille Harder hit Chelsea’s third goal. Fran Kirby still scored a 4-1 goal in the 90th minute. Kirby also scored an opening goal for Chelsea.

The final will be played on May 16 in Gothenburg.

.
#Football #Barcelona #Chelsea #meet #Champions #League #final

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Without Falcioni or Píccoli, Pedro Monzón will lead Independiente against Atlético Tucumán

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.