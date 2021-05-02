Football FC Barcelona and Chelsea meet in the Champions League final

The second semi-finals of the semi-finals were played on Sunday.

Football the women’s Champions League final teams are FC Barcelona and Chelsea. The second semi-finals of the semi-finals were played on Sunday.

In their own semi-final, FC Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain with a goal of 1-2. Sunday’s second leg ended 2-1 and FC Barcelona became the hero Lieke Martens, who scored both goals for the team.

In the second semi-final, Chelsea crushed Bayern Munich 4-1 on Sunday. After the first round for Bayern was 2-1, Chelsea survived the final with 5-3 overall goals.

The game was close to savage at times, and Chelsean’s 84 minutes into the game! Pernille Harder hit Chelsea’s third goal. Fran Kirby still scored a 4-1 goal in the 90th minute. Kirby also scored an opening goal for Chelsea.

The final will be played on May 16 in Gothenburg.