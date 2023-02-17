NAfter some video evidence discussions, thanks to Joker Fredrik Jensen, FC Augsburg celebrated the next 1-0 win against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who were also unsuccessful under Pellegrino Matarazzo. After another bankruptcy and now eleven games without a win, it is getting more and more dangerous for the Kraichgauer in the fight against relegation from the Bundesliga. Except for a shot by substitute Andrej Kramaric in the 82nd minute, the guests showed an extremely harmless attacking performance and deservedly left the field as losers.

“It feels very, very bad. It was a lot of fighting, and then the late goal came,” said Hoffenheim’s Thomas Delaney afterwards on DAZN. But: “I have great confidence in our path, we can do it. But we have to do it quickly.”

After beating Gladbach and Leverkusen 1-0, FCA got the next three at their own stadium. In front of 25,872 spectators, the home side celebrated two goals before Jensen’s late goal in the 88th minute. In the first by Arne Engels, however, the ball hit the Belgian’s arm (8th minute). Shortly after the break, the video assistant intervened again because he wanted to have recognized a foul by Kelvin Yeboah before Ermedin Demirovic scored.

The FCA attacker had unfortunately caught Hoffenheim’s defense chief Kevin Vogt in the scramble for the ball with his hand on his face. Referee Patrick Ittrich watched the scene himself and followed the VAR. To his annoyance, Vogt was substituted shortly after Yeboah’s hit, ripped his jersey off in frustration and took a seat on the substitutes’ bench, complaining.







Hoffenheim without brilliant ideas

Despite his botched debut in the 3-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, his new boss Matarazzo went into the guest appearance at FCA with a lot of confidence. “I think we’ve arrived at the situation. And I’m hoping for good energy on the pitch,” said the 45-year-old on the DAZN microphone before kick-off.

With Vogt’s return to the starting eleven, the coach wanted to stabilize the defense and ensure more calm in the build-up. But the first few minutes clearly belonged to the hosts. After just over seven minutes, the ball was in Hoffenheim’s net when Engels’ shot was deflected. But the goal didn’t count.







After the last two 1-0 home wins, the home side’s energetic start fueled the fans’ hopes of another success. Increasingly, however, a tough fight developed between the two teams with many interruptions and few sparking ideas.



Two decisions that shaped the game: Referee Patrick Ittrich on the video screen

:



Image: dpa



There was little to see of the once vaunted Hoffenheim offensive, only Christoph Baumgartner made a positive impression. At the other end, Ermedin Demirovic and Mergim Berisha created some danger just before the break, but their shots were blocked.

The Augsburgers came out of the dressing room with a lot of energy and quickly cheered for the second time. New signing Yeboah, who was in the starting eleven for the first time, defended the ball in Hoffenheim’s penalty area, Demirovic first hit the post and then succeeded in the follow-up shot. But again the joy was premature. Despite all the discussions, referee Ittrich again ruled against Augsburg.

Without the then replaced defensive veteran Vogt, Hoffenheim came under increasing pressure and could hardly provide relief up front. After a corner from Engels and a header from Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Jensen rewarded his team with the winning goal.