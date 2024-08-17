Football|Maximilian Kilman moved to West Ham in the Premier League for 40 million pounds in the summer, although he played in the lower leagues of England six years ago.

An Englishman by Maximilian Kilman the name doesn’t mean much to anyone, but there would be a reason.

Kilman is a perfect example of how hard work pays off. At the same time, Kilman’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of support when self-confidence cracks.

In England, Kilman’s name may ring bells, at least if the football fans get to speak. According to information, West Ham of the Premier League paid no less than 40 million pounds for Kilman, i.e. around 47.5 million euros.

The transfer amount was the fifth largest of the summer in the Premier League. Not bad for a 27-year-old central defender, who in 2018 was still plowing the mud fields of the lower leagues.

Kilman was born in 1997 in London, where his parents had come from Ukraine. When he was young, he played futsal in addition to football, which was of great importance to his future. So was father With Alex.

“When I was 13 or 14 at Fulham, there were days that weren’t going well and I thought I wasn’t good enough. The coaches said the same thing. Dad went to tell the coaches that ‘just look, he’s still playing in the Premier League’. I didn’t believe in myself. My father was the only one who believed in me,” Kilman said of The Times in an interview in 2023.

Dad was right in the end, even if it didn’t seem like it for a long time.

Kilman excelled in futsal, where he represented England for 25 international matches. For years, the level on the turf was “a little” more modest.

Between 2015 and 2018, Kilman played at his highest level in England’s fifth tier National League at Maidenhead United and had a loan spell at Marlow a couple of levels down.

Academy talent scout of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who played in the second division Matthew Hobbs was of the New York Times watching England’s futsal match and drew his attention to the 193-centimeter left-footed player. Hobbs later heard that the big and skilled Kilman also played football, and the interest grew.

Finally, in the 2018-19 season, Alex Kilman’s prediction came true, and Max Kilman became a Premier League player. Maidenhead forked out £40,000 for Kilman, but the real jackpot was years away.

Maximilian Kilman is a big but skilled topper.

Kilman got his opening minutes in a Wolves shirt in the last match of the season. At the same time, he became the first player since 2008 and Chris Smallingwhich has moved from outside the top four league levels directly to the Premier League.

However, the journey was just beginning.

“ “I was thrown into the ring while my father was fighting for his life.”

Season 2019–20 was spent still getting used to the new environment, and responsibility only came in a few matches. However, autumn 2020 changed everything. For better or for worse.

Kilman had not received playing time in the first three games of the season. In addition, his father became seriously ill and was hospitalized. Then Max saw his name in the starting line-up for the Fulham match.

Wolverhampton won in front of their home crowd with goals 1–0. Kilman played full minutes. In the next game against Leeds, Kilman assisted the only goal of the match and again played the whole match.

“I was thrown into the ring in a few matches while he (father) was fighting for his life in the hospital,” Kilman recalled to The Times.

“His dream was for me to succeed, so I knew I had to keep going. I couldn’t just quit and take a break from football. I’m sure he wanted me to continue so that all the work would have been worth it.”

Alex Kilman died in October 2020. Maximilian Kilman played four full Premier League games in the same month, in which Wolverhampton conceded just one goal in total, winning three and drawing one.

“Of course I thought about him every day. I’m still thinking.”

“ “I thought I would play in the European Championship. It would have been a great end to the season, but it didn’t happen.”

Rise continued after a breakthrough season and Kilman was happy with his time at Wolverhampton. He signed a four-year contract extension in the summer of 2023.

Last season, Kilman wore the Wolves captain’s armband. He and Arsenal William Saliban were the only field players to play every minute at the end of the season.

However, in July, Wolverhampton accepted a £40m bid from West Ham. The club made quite an account with Kilman, as the price had increased a thousandfold in six years.

The former head coach of Wolverhampton was behind the move Julen Lopeteguiwho is piloting West Ham this season.

Also, an hour west of London, the caps of the sparkling drink were probably popping. Maidenhead United had a clause in the contract with Wolverhampton that the team would receive ten percent of the possible sales amount.

Consequently, the minor league club paid no less than four million pounds for Kilman’s transfer.

What next?

There are still steps to take, but the next clear goal is the England national team. It was close, though, that Kilman didn’t already make his national team debut – in a Ukrainian shirt.

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko wanted Kilman to participate in the 2021 European Championships, and Kilman agreed. In the end, however, the International Football Association Fifa prevented playing. According to Fifa rules, matches played in futsal secured Kilma’s right to represent England.

“It sounds really strange. The sport is completely different, like tennis and table tennis,” Kilman reflected to the New York Times in 2022.

“I thought I would play in the European Championships. It would have been a great end to the season, but it didn’t happen.”

Long-time head coach of the English national team Gareth Southgate left his position after the summer European Championships. Southgate didn’t put Kilman in the Three Lions shirt, but his successor might well do.

“It would be a dream come true.”