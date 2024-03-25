Tuesday, March 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Father and son pledged their feelings, but now Benjamin Källman says out loud what he thinks about his father

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Father and son pledged their feelings, but now Benjamin Källman says out loud what he thinks about his father

Benjamin Källman is playing football in his second season in the Polish premier league for the KS Cracovia team. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

Huhkaji's forward Benjamin Källman got out of the shadow and comparative situation of his top athlete father Mikael Källman by choosing football as his sport. In this interview, they say things that have never been said out loud before.

Krakow.

Screamers striker Benjamin Källman arrives in front of Krakow Castle hand in hand with his girlfriend Salla Lehtonen with. On a Sunday afternoon, they look like any other young lovers exploring Krakow's picturesque Old Town.

#Football #Father #son #pledged #feelings #Benjamin #Källman #loud #thinks #father

See also  Coronavirus | Statistics Finland: A record number of people died in Finland in November
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Florida prohibits children under 14 from using social media

Florida prohibits children under 14 from using social media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result