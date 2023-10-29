Football | Fans threw stones at the window of the top team’s bus in France – the coach was injured

The bus carrying the Lyon team playing in the French league was attacked by the opponent’s supporters. Coach Fabio Grosso was injured.

French the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon was canceled on Sunday. The decision was made after Marseille supporters had stoned the Lyon bus on the way to the match.

News agency AP toldthat Lyon’s head coach Fabio Grosso got head injuries in the crash. The wounds came from broken window panes.

A famous football reporter Fabrizio Romano posted on Instagram pictures of the injured Grosso. It was written in the publication that Grosso received first aid for his injuries.

The windows of the bus carrying Lyon were broken by the stoning of Marseille hooligans.

On Sunday injured Italian Grosso, 45, is a former top player who won the World Cup in his career in 2006. He also won the Italian league title with Inter and Juventus and the French league title with Lyon.

He started his coaching career at the Juventus youth academy in 2013. His first senior coaching came in Bari in 2017. He has been piloting Lyon since September.

Nice lead the French league by a point over PSG. Marseille is in the middle of the series and Lyon is at the bottom of the table.