Salernitana’s fans showed a model of spectator art in the match against Inter. However, Inter took the points.

Italy no reason to call it a football society. That was perfectly demonstrated on Sunday when Salernitana hosted Inter in Serie A.

Salernitana had not won any of the six matches, but that did not dampen the mood of the fans.

Before the match, you could see exceptionally fine tifos, that is, spectator art.

One section of the grandstand was completely covered in a multi-stage tribute to the English rock band Pink Floyd.

First, an image resembling the cover of Pink Floyd’s The Wall album was formed in the stands. Then the center was lowered, and in its place slid a triangle that read “You’ll always find us here, on the dark side of the moon.” The text referred to Pink Floyd’s album The Dark Side of the Moon, the 50th anniversary of which was released this year.

Finally, the center of the stand was covered by a large diamond and text as a reference to the band’s song Shine On You Crazy Diamond.

If the beginning of the match was a wonderful performance from the home team’s supporters, it didn’t go quite as well on the field.

Argentinian striker Lautaro Martínez scored no less than four goals and led Inter to a 4–0 victory.

After seven rounds, Inter is at the top of the league together with local opponent AC Milan. Both have 18 points. Salernitana is in 18th place in the 20-team league with three points.