Football Fans of St. Petersburg’s Zenit cared little about the coronavirus in the Champions League match: shirtless fans packed side by side without masks

19,000 spectators were admitted to the St. Petersburg stadium for the Champions League match.

Football The first matches of the Champions League group stage were played on Tuesday mainly to empty stands due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spectators were also admitted to some matches, but in the match between Lazio and Dortmund, for example, the crowd was limited to a thousand.

In contrast, in the match between Zenit of St. Petersburg and Club Brugge, the crowd at St. Petersburg Stadium was 19,000, or less than a third of the stadium’s capacity. Based on the images provided by the photo agencies, there was little security clearance. In addition, the masks were under the chin of several spectators.

If the supporters had masks, they had been dropped under the chin.­

With a Belgian on the football site it was wondered that “there has certainly been no coronary crisis in St. Petersburg for some time,” when Zenit supporters packed into the end spectator. According to Russian corona statistics, the number of corona infections is growing in Russia: more than 16,000 infections were reported on Tuesday.

Also Communications Manager at Club Bruges Kirsten Willem marveled at the actions of Zenit supporters on Twitter.

Club Brugge himself won the match at the last minute with a 2-1 score.