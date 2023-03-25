French fans asked President Emmanuel Macron to resign en masse during the national team’s match against the Netherlands. Video from the stadium on Friday, March 24, appeared on the Web.

The game was played at the Stade de France, located in the northern Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis. In the second half, the stands began to chant political slogans against the current head of state.

“Makron, go away!” shouted the French fans.

The match ended with the victory of the French team with a score of 4:0.

On March 24, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova joked after strikes against pension reform in France, asking when Macron would start supplying weapons to his citizens. The diplomat accompanied the publication with footage of the consequences of demonstrations on the streets of Paris.

On March 23, protests against the already approved pension reform resumed in Paris. An Izvestia correspondent from the scene showed how tens of thousands of people take part in the action. This action was the ninth since mid-January, when the unions first brought people out to fight against raising the retirement age.

In the middle of the day, protesters began detonating firecrackers in Place de la Bastille in Paris. The police used tear gas.

France adopted a law to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 on March 16. The document was approved without a vote in Parliament in accordance with Art. 49.3 of the constitution of the country.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born introduced a reform that would raise the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64. From September 1, 2023, the retirement period will gradually increase and will reach 64 years in 2030.

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to dissolve the National Assembly in the event of a shortage of votes for pension reform.