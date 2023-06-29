The Briton lost to friends in Fantasy football and went on a date with a cardboard singer

A football fan from Motherwell, Scotland had to go on a date with a cardboard replica of singer Taylor Swift after losing a Fantasy Football game. About it informs Daily Mirror.

Greig Dick finished last in the league during the Fantasy Football game. Friends came up with an original punishment for the losing man: he was forced to go on a date with a cardboard copy of Swift. In the restaurant, the Briton and his unusual companion were served by a smiling waitress.

Later, he visited a casino, where he bet 22 pounds (2.3 thousand rubles) on red, in honor of the singer’s album of the same name, and then, together with his companion, joined friends for a beer in a pub.

A friend of the man, Gregor Slate, explained that whoever ranks last in the league must carry out a public punishment. This time the choice fell on dinner with cardboard Taylor Swift.

Fantasy Football is a game in which players take on the role of owners and general managers of virtual professional football teams. Participants form their squads, after which they are awarded fantasy points based on the real achievements of the players in the matches.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Japan made several of her cardboard copies and began to leave them with her child instead of herself so that he would not cry. The son mistook the portrait for his mother and calmly continued to play with his toys.