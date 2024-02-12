Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Showing colors in football is part of it for many people. But having to pay more rent for fan support is definitely not in the interests of the neighbors.

Berlin – Germans generally have a lot of understanding for football fans. After all, “King Football” is the number one popular sport. But when it comes to money, even the most lenient neighbor loses understanding. This is what happened in a (presumably Berlin) apartment building from which a note made it onto the Internet via the social network Reddit. A polite note, mind you – different from one that was recently hanged in Lower Saxony.

Call to Spritzer: “Please don’t hit the house wall – we already pay a lot of rent”

“Dear Hertha fan,” the author of the note begins his appeal and first of all makes it clear that he or she and the addressee are on the same wavelength about one thing: “Everyone loves Hertha BSC, no question about it!”, completed with a little heart. But then things get serious: “You always spray the wall with your expressions of love. These are removed regularly – on behalf of the property management.”

So yes, Hertha support, but the author doesn’t like the “how”. Because that will be expensive: “And now guess who has to pay for it… yes, exactly, us tenants.” A concrete suggestion of an alternative way of expressing love also follows: “Spray it on a banner (Transparent, editor) And hang it in front of the window/balcony.” There's just one thing the sprayer should avoid: “Please don't hang it on the wall of the house – we already pay a lot in rent.” Once again we appeal to the common fan love: “For the money I would rather buy a Hertha card.” The final call is: “Be nice! Be considerate! Be a team player!”

Note about Hertha fan: “Written quite politely and nicely for the expense”

On Reddit, respect is paid to the author of the text, because even though monetary damage has been caused, it remains consciously positive and polite. “I think the note is pretty polite and nicely written for the expense that this smooth-brained p*****otter causes!”

In fact – we can only hope that the sprayer takes a well-intentioned piece of advice from a fan from the same camp to heart.

There are some difficulties not only with football fans. The daily struggles with a toddler have deafening consequences for the neighbors of a young family. A note in the hallway asks for an apology – and tips. (cgsc)