Boxing Day’s first Premier League match ended in an unresolved.

Midsummer’s Day that is, in English, the traditional football round of Boxing Day kicked off this year with a match between Leicester City and Manchester United. United, who have played great passes on the away field for months, once again took the lead twice, but on both occasions the home team’s response was immediate.

After more than 90 minutes of play, there was no difference between the teams, but the score was finally equalized with a result of 2–2.

United Marcus Rashford had a great opportunity to score the lead goal for the visitors, but the ball went just a little wide. With 23 minutes played, Rashford had a fantastic opportunity to reply but his shot flew harmlessly into the side-netting of the goal.

Seven minutes later, United’s leadership overturned Leicester Harvey Barnes. Played a big role in the opening goal Bruno Fernandes lost the ball in his own half of the field this time, and Barnes, who received the ball in one move, cannoned it from outside the penalty area past the United goalkeeper David De Gean.

Fair ten minutes before the end, United took the lead again. Previously proven to be a dangerous changer Edinson Cavani found Bruno Fernandesin in a well-timed joint game, passing Leicester’s goalkeeper, who played a good match Kasper Schmeichelin.

This time, United’s management took one minute less than the previous time. Earlier in the match, the red shirts were well obscured Jamie Vardy showed his danger, fought for free in the penalty area and continued the ball inside the goal.

Fernandes’ previous goal was the tenth of his season, for Vardy the goal was already 12th. The hit was also last in the match, and with the points split, Leicester remains in second place in the Premier League, one point ahead of United in one match.

Later In the evening, the Aston Villa – Crystal Palace and Fulham – Southampton matches will be played in the Premier League from 5 pm.

At half past eight, the most anticipated game of the evening, Arsenal – Chelsea, will begin. At ten o’clock in the evening, four teams will start in Manchester City-Newcastle and Sheffield United-Everton.

In Finnish terms, interest can also be found in the second level of the Championship Series. Teemu Pukin Norwich City will face their second-season Premier League relegation in Watford’s fight starting at 9:45 p.m.