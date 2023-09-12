Football | Expert criticizes 16-year-old’s national team debut: “95% politics”

Lamine Yamal would have several national team options, but with an early selection, Spain can tie the player to themselves.

of Spain a 16-year-old who made his debut in the national team Lamine Yamalin the debut was not yet earned due to the playful aspects, says an expert from the Norwegian broadcasting company NRK Carl-Erik Torp on NRK’s ​​website.

Yamal has played 234 minutes in the Spanish premier league in Barcelona so far. Torp says that it is clear that the displays are not enough for the national team, unless there are other reasons behind it.

In Yamal’s case, the reason is that he has a choice in his national team. Yamal grew up in Spain, but his father is from Morocco and his mother is from Equatorial Guinea.

“Nowadays there are more dual citizens in football, so it is important for the associations to be there in good time to block other options,” said Torp.

“The debut was 95 percent politics and five percent sports.”

Player may change the right of representation, if he has played a maximum of three national matches under the age of 21. In the past, the rule was stricter and even one national match for adults tied the right to representation.

In 2016 Munir El Haddadi played 16 minutes in a qualifying game for Spain.

The career did not take off in the expected upswing, so later on the national team was out of the question. El Haddad’s father is Moroccan, and the player would have liked to change his right of representation.

As a result, El Haddad’s national team career was frozen for a long time until Goal reported in 2021 that he received from the International Football Association Fifa the right to change his right of representation. The permission came after the match limit had been raised.

Spain will play against Cyprus on Tuesday night in the European Championship qualifiers in a match where Lamine Yamal can get the second of the three national matches required to lock in the right to represent Spain in the ranks.