Thursday, August 24, 2023
Football | Experienced coaches condemn the behavior of the player who kissed the Spanish football manager

August 24, 2023
Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, is being criticized.

Giant club Coaching Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti criticized the president of the Spanish Football Federation By Luis Rubiales of use in the women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed the player of the team that won the World Cup Jennifer Hermosoa straight to the mouth at the award ceremony.

On Wednesday, Hermoso published a statement with Futpro, the Spanish players’ association of soccer players, demanding action against the chairman.

According to the news agency AFP, the Spanish Football Federation has started investigating the case and called an emergency meeting for Friday.

According to AFP, coach Ancelotti said on Thursday that he did not like Rubiales’ actions.

“It was not the behavior of the president of the federation,” Ancelotti said.

“I don’t know if he should resign or not. I believe he will make the most appropriate decision,” the Italian pilot added.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, carried Athenea del Castillo after the World Cup final, which ended in victory for Spain. Picture: David Gray/AFP

Also The coach of Friday’s opponent of Real Madrid, Celta Vigo Rafael Benitez took a stand during the match on Rubiales’ actions.

“We all agree that the behavior we saw was not correct.”

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez has previously said that an apology is not enough action. The country’s main women’s soccer league, Liga F, demanded the sacking of Rubiales on Wednesday. Rubiales turned 46 on Wednesday.

