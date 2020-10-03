Football Experienced Anna Westerlund doesn’t want to shoot hard, even in league games: “I’d rather chill quietly in the background”

Åland United, who will play in the final of the Finnish Cup on Sunday, is only a few steps away from the first Åland football double championship.

Ålanders the last unconquerable island of football on domestic fields is a couple of wins away.

The women of Åland United lead the National League and get to the Finnish Cup final as favorites at Myyrmäki in Vantaa on Sunday. Åland has never celebrated a double championship.

“Åland is great to play. We players are cared for. If you need help, you can get it almost at the click of your fingers. Here, everyone knows whether we have won or lost, ”says a topper representing Åland United for the second time. Anna Westerlund, 31.

Last season, Åland United reached the Finnish Championship bronze and lost the Cup final to the Helsinki Football Club. Tikkurila’s Ball Club is now facing us.

“That HJK loss is still stinging. I really want to win the Finnish Cup for the first time! ”

“ “I was a professional in Norway for three years. In the end, the salary fell so much that he was forced to work in a sports equipment store. ”

Westerlund played for nine seasons abroad, Umeå in Sweden and Piitime for two seasons each and for five years in Lilleström, Norway.

“I was a professional in Norway for three years. Eventually, the salary fell so much that he was forced to work in a sports equipment store. In Norway, attempts were made to assist in civil matters, but during the week, requests were often forgotten. ”

Westerlund has not been on the sidelines for four years from league matches for even a minute. At Lilleström, he won the championship in all seasons (2014–18). The domestic medal tube started in Honga (2007-09) and has continued at Åland United.

For the native Swedish-speaking Westerlund, playing in monolingual Åland guarantees comfort. Returning from gaming trips from the mainland, it is easy to deviate to the homeland of Parais.

“However, the language of our team is English,” says Westerlund, referring to the Lemlemian group, which is teeming with citizens from six countries.

In Åland United, Westerlund is used to playing in a three-top line-up in the middle, on the national team Natalia Kuikan next to the right. Lilleström went five years as a left topper.

“There, the real topper was the captain and the Norwegian national team player. On the left, only the younger player had to be dropped from the line-up, ”smiles Westerlund, who feels his right leg.

“ “In Norway, attempts were made to assist in civil matters, but during the week, requests were often forgotten.”

National team program eased as the European Championship qualifiers against Portugal and Cyprus moved into the future a couple of weeks ago.

“National team action has come a long way in my years of play. However, it’s amazing that men are now playing national matches, but women don’t have games, ”Westerlund says, reminding the Football Association to pay the same compensation to women and men.

Westerlund with 124 matches are just six games away Laura Österberg Kalmar record reading. Westerlund doesn’t even push to shoot hard in league games, even though his experience might require a draw.

“I never wanted to draw commas. I prefer to chill quietly in the background. ”

The final of the Finnish Football Cup at TiPS – Åland United Myyrmäki football stadium on Sunday at 1 pm Nelonen and Ruutu + will watch the match live.