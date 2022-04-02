Sunday, April 3, 2022
Football Ex-star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested off the wheel – the twins were in the car

April 2, 2022
in World Europe
According to the arrest report, Solo had refused a police alcohol test and had been taken for a blood test.

The United States Hope Solo, a former goalkeeper for the women’s national football team, has been arrested after police found him behind the wheel of his car, New York Post reports like numerous other American media. With Solo in the car were his 2-year-old twin children.

The arrest took place on Thursday in the parking lot of a mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The passer-by had noticed that Solo had been behind the wheel for more than an hour while the car’s engine was running.

Solo, 40, represented the United States in 202 international games and played a record 102 playoffs. He won the world championship and two Olympic golds with the U.S. national team.

