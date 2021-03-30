Football “Everything has a purpose” – Daniel O’Shaughnessy of the Owls found love in England instead of a breakthrough

Daniel O’Shaughnessy of the Finnish national football team left at a young age to learn from France and England. He developed as a player so that he is now a captain at the age of 26, but more importantly – instead of a major breakthrough, England found love in life.

“To me it is said that if you do not believe in yourself, no one else will believe in you. That sentence has stuck in my mind, ”says HJK captain and defender of the Finnish national football team Daniel O’Shaughnessy.

He doesn’t remember whether he heard the phrase from his coach or read it from somewhere, but that phrase he has carried with him. Despite all the inconveniences, O’Shaughnessy has believed in his potential in football.

Self-confidence and faith in one’s own abilities were rewarded last year as O’Shaughnessy played more games than ever before in his career and rose to the A national team opening lineup.

Earlier this year, he was elected captain of the HJK betting league team, which speaks to the confidence of the teammates. The teammates and the coaching team each voted three candidates for captain, with O’Shaughnessy, 26, getting the most votes.

“It’s an honor that my teammates and coaching found the credit to elect me captain. Great feeling. I hope I was chosen because other players see me as ready for the role and because I have the qualities of a captain. ”

“ “I try to be as good as I think a good captain is.”

Daniel O’Shaughnessy could have also represented Ireland in the national matches because of his Irish father, but says that “Finland was the only option”.­

O’Shaughnessy says he tries to maintain a good atmosphere and high standards in the booth and on the ground.

The teammate thinks O’Shaughnessy is a great captain because “Dani has seen and experienced domestic and international fields, takes responsibility and knows the players of the current club perhaps best” after being on the team for many years.

“I expect the captain myself to be professional in everything he does, to lead by example and to take everyone into account. I try to be as good as I think a good captain is, ”O’Shaughnessy says.

Last fall, for the first time, he got to play properly on the A national team and at the same time saw how many excellent leaders there are on the national team.

“That is probably one of the reasons why Finland has been so successful in the last few years. All players take on a role in the team and want to succeed. ”

Today’s national team has several players who have served as captains in their club teams in their careers: Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Juhani Ojala, Nikolai Alho, Jukka Raitala, Tim Sparv and Rasmus Schüller. They know what is required of good team players.

“I already knew Tim Sparv when I was playing in Midtjylland at the same time. Paulus Arajuuri is leading the way. Lukas Hradecky leads with his social grip and maintains a good mood in the team. ”

“ “My dad still watches all my games.”

National football team topper Daniel O’Shaughnessy practiced in the Ostrichers’ practice at the Olympic Stadium on March 25th.­

National team invitation came as a surprise to O’Shaughnessy.

“I can’t say I expected it when so rarely do players from the Veikkausliiga get into the national team. Came from a feeling that I have done something right, when they see me bring something more to the national team, “he says.

“Surely the left foot will help me. Niklas Moisanderin since then the national team has not had a left-footed topper. ”

His football career O’Shaughnessy started her Irish father in Riihimäki Robertin in coaching. According to O’Shaughnessy, he would hardly have become a footballer without his father’s influence.

Dad coached Daniel and his big brothers for a long time Tomasia and Patrickia. In addition to football, O’Shaughnessy played hockey as a child in Kiekko-Nikkari in Riihimäki, but it stayed after the club change. He was 10 years old when he exchanged clubs with his brothers from RiPS to FC Honka. The family sought more athletic challenges from a better training environment.

“My dad still watches all my games. After the games, we go through what went well and what could be done better. Yes, there is always feedback. I also get constructive criticism if he feels I could do something better. He is still a big help. ”

In the winter, O’Shaughnessy traveled with her brother from Riihimäki to Tapiola for training by train and bus.

“It took an hour and a half to travel. Train trips went while playing the card. The school went well. I left high school with an average of over nine. In high school, I wrote good grades, even though I did high school for two and a half years as distance learning in France. ”

“ “As a young man, I always had a goal to get to play football abroad.”

Daniel O’Shaughnessy (left) played with his brother Patrick O’Shaughnessy in FC Honga’s shirt at the Helsinki Cup in summer 2008.­

FC Hongassa He was a central defender for four years and then in HJK juniors for three years before moving to France for FC Metz at the age of 17. From France, he moved to Brentford, England in the summer of 2014 and from there later on loan to Midtjylland and Cheltenham.

He was acquired in Brentford by the then sports director of the club Frank McParland, who in 2011 as Liverpool Academy Director, wanted O’Shaughnessy to move to Liverpool. According to O’Shaughnessy, negotiations with HJK were unsuccessful.

McParland had an eye for Finnish players. He tried in 2012 to get Joel Pohjanpalon Liverpool assisted by a recruitment manager Stuart Webber, who later acquired Norwich City as Sports Director Teemu Pukin.

When McParland later left as Burnley’s sports director, O’Shaughnessy dropped out of the representative team’s rehearsals for the reserve team.

O’Shaughnessy notes that in Brentford he was perhaps too young to make a breakthrough and in Midtjylland his level just wasn’t enough then. England’s fourth-division Cheltenham, on the other hand, was accompanied by the wrong place for him.

There was no breakthrough in England, but instead he found love in the Brentford years. It made him stay in England and Cheltenham.

“My girlfriend at the time, my current fiancé, lived in England, and that’s why I wanted to continue playing football in England. That’s when I saw Cheltenham as the best option, but in retrospect it wasn’t the best solution. ”

At England’s fourth league level in Cheltenham, O’Shaughnessy was far from her comfort zone. In League Two, a long ball was often played. He says in Cheltenham his self-confidence was put to the test, although in general it has been his strength. A year and a half of struggle was enough for him, and he decided to move to HJK, who was interested in him.

“As a young man, I always had a goal to get to play football abroad. At the age of 17, I felt that Metz was the best option for me. I don’t regret anything and I don’t want to think about what was the right solution. Some of correct choices I have made, however, when I got to the national team and HJK at a big role. No need to think too much about the past. ”

“ “Everything else has to be good in life, only then can you give your best on the field.”

Over the past three seasons, Daniel O’Shaughnessy has become the driving force behind the Helsinki Football Club’s league team on and off the field.­

Now O’Shaughnessy is about to start her fourth season at HJK. Things outside the field have been in order in recent years, which has helped play.

“It’s important to me that everything is fine outside of football. It will then also be visible on the field. During my tour abroad, I learned to understand the importance of balance. Football is just one part of life. Everything else must be fine in life, only then can you give your best on the field. ”

O’Shaughnessy was kind of lucky despite the corona pandemic, as he had time to complete his military service well in advance of the Veikkausliiga season, the beginning of which was postponed.

“Last season, the club’s foreign players wondered when I came to train in army clothes all winter. Yes, they understood when I explained that Finland is a small country that has to take care of those things. So that everyone can defend Finland if necessary, ”he says.

“I’ve had things outside the field well since I came to HJK. It has helped to make gambling boom over the last few years. ”

The last Veikkausliiga season went so well that O’Shaugnessy says foreign clubs around the world were interested in him. However, this is a long way to go before a club would buy him from HJK – especially during a corona pandemic, when clubs are more specific about their expenses.

It was not annoying that the transfer did not come.

“Everything has its purpose. I’ve developed HJK at as a player and as a person, and it has been important. “

Finland-Switzerland on Wednesday at 21.45. V Sport Football shows the match, and the match is free of charge at Viafree.fi.