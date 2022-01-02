Football Everton’s discipline continued in the Premier League: one win in the last 12 matches

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to play and failed in his penalty kick.

Brighton continued Everton’s decline in football’s English Premier League by grabbing a 3–2 away win. Everton have won just one of their last 12 league games and swung to No. 15 on the league table.

At the same time criticism of the experienced head coach Rafael Benitezin has grown around as the season has been a big disappointment for Everton.

At least Everton has not been left completely lying on its laurels, as the club announced on Saturday that it had acquired a Ukrainian national team defender. Vitali Mykolenko.

For Everton the positive news is the attacking star Dominic Calvert-Lewinin return to games. Calvert-Lewin had been on the sidelines due to a thigh injury since the end of August.

The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 25 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton got off to a great start to the fight when Alexis Mac Allister took the lead in the third minute. The sequel was followed by 21 minutes into the game Dan Burn slammed Brighton’s two-goal run away in a corner kick situation.

In the second half Everton Anthony Gordon finished twice. However, that wasn’t enough, as Mac Allister saw a third of the guests in the handsome weave between Gordon’s hits. Brighton, who took the well-earned victory, is eighth in the league table.

Leeds took an important 3-1 home win over Burnley and rose to a tie with Everton. Leeds is ranked 16th in the league table.

Jack Harrison took advantage of Burnley at the end of the opening half James Tarkowskin easy ball loss and took Leeds to the lead. In the second half Maxwel Cornet brought Burnley up to level with his free kick.

Eventually Leeds went to its expense when Stuart Dallas and Daniel James scored another goal for the man. Burnley, who scored just 11 points, is in high risk of falling to 18th place.

In the third match, Brentford won the home at Aston Villa 2-1. Brentford Finnish striker Marcus Forss was the replacement for the entire match.