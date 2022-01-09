Football Everton-Leicester was moved for the second time, and Leicester is still in short supply

Football The English Premier League match Everton-Leicester is postponed for the second time, Premier league and Leicester announced on Sunday night.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on December 19, but was postponed to January 11 due to coronavirus infections on the Leicester team.

On Sunday, it became clear that the match could not be played even on Tuesday. The Leicester crew will be taxed by the coronavirus and the African Championship, which started on Sunday.

Among the Leicester players in the African Championship are Nigeria Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Ghana Daniel Amartey as well as Senegal Nampalys Mendy.

The Premier League approved Leicester’s request to postpone the match due to a shortage of players. The number of players required by Valioliiga is one goalkeeper and 13 field players.

The new day of the match is not yet known.