Football European Championships | Violent cyber attack at the European Championship – “All leads lead to Russia”

Football European Championships|Russia will not be seen at the European Football Championship. Now we are buzzing about the country’s activities behind the scenes of the soccer games.

Russia is closed to almost all international sports, and the country will not be seen in the European football championships. The last time Russia was out of the European Championship was 2000.

Still, the presence of Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, is felt in the EU countries. Deputy Minister of the Polish Ministry of Digitalization Paweł Olszewski revealed on Monday that Poles had repelled a cyber attack on the country’s public broadcaster.

The cyber attack was carried out on Sunday just before Poland’s opening match at the European Championships. Olszewski blames Russia for the attack.

“We encountered a situation that did not turn into a crisis. If we hadn’t acted immediately, many Poles would have had trouble watching the match. We reacted in a few seconds, Olszewski told TVP by For Radio PiK.”

By cyber attack, Olszewski referred to an attempt to affect public order. According to him, the problems in the broadcast could have “heated up emotions”, and at worst, the reactions of angry fans will cause disorder.

According to Olszewski, the moment of the cyber attack was not random. The attack happened at exactly the same moment as the match between Poland and the Netherlands started.

“The striker is well aware of how important football is to Poles. They chose the moment carefully,” Olszewski said.

Poland’s Bartosz Salamon was wild in the EC match against the Netherlands. Poland lost 1–2 in Hamburg on Sunday.

According to Olszewski, it was a DDoS attack, or a denial of service attack, which aims to prevent the use of the website. In this case, the success of the attack would have prevented Poles from watching the match via the Internet.

“All leads lead to Russia,” Olszewski told the radio channel of RMF24 in the interview.

Poland and Russia were supposed to meet in the World Cup qualifiers in the spring of 2022. Poland refused to meet Russia, which started the war. Russia was later banned from international football.

Yet more concretely, Russia’s actions are felt in Ukraine. On Monday, at the time of the European Championship opening in Ukraine, the threat of an attack was constant. of The Irish Sun in the interview The Ukrainian commander warned of attacks during the European Championships.

“I can’t tell you if we’re going to watch the games. Imagine a situation where the enemy knows that we gather at a certain moment to watch football. It would be very interesting for them. I can only say that we are even more ready to resist attacks during the European Championships.”

The Ukrainian soldier, on the other hand, commented that they don’t really watch football on the front line. According to him, you can watch the games on free time, which soldiers can access every three days.

“Most people don’t understand what it’s like to live on the front. You have to be alert all the time.”

“This is a completely different life. I’m going to watch football when I get back home,” said the soldier.

Ukraine’s players wrapped themselves in the country’s flags before the opening of the European Championship. In the match, Ukraine suffered a 0–3 loss to Romania.

in Russia The European Championship does not look like it used to. Among other things Expressen says, according to the British tabloid Mirror, that Ukraine’s advancement to the EC tournament has Vladimir Putin to operate.

Putin is said to have banned the televising of Ukrainian matches. In Russia, the games are shown by Mattsh TV, on whose website the match between Romania and Ukraine is the only one that does not have a recording of the opening round matches.

On Tuesday, Mattsh TV ran into trouble after fans shouted vulgar Putin chants in the stands during a match between Turkey and Georgia. Relations between Georgia and Russia are bad.

British newspaper Metro the shouting that rang out in the stands and ended up on the TV broadcast is one of the biggest voices critical of Putin on Russian television since the beginning of the war. According to Metro, the shouts have been removed from Mattsh TV’s match recording and replaced by generic crowd noise.

Georgian supporters’ anti-Putin chants ended up on television in Russia. The shouts were edited out of the match summary.

Putin opened the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by speaking about the power of football to strengthen peace and understanding between nations.

Those words seem grim now.

“He has not taken his words into action, of The Independent columnist Richard Jolly tightly.”