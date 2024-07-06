Die Politik instrumentalisierte den Sport, natürlich. Damals fielen die Badelaken auf. Heute heulen die Wölfe. Das ist der Unterschied zwischen 2010 und 2024, der Unterschied zu diesem Samstag, an dem Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wieder zu einem Fußballspiel im Olympiastadion vorbeischaut, wo die türkische Nationalmannschaft im Viertelfinale der Europameisterschaft auf die Niederlande trifft (21.00 Uhr im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zur Fußball-EM, bei RTL und MagentaTV).

Zwischen den beiden Spielen, beiden Erdoğan-Besuchen, liegen 14 Jahre und viele Opfer. Kriege, Tote, Gefangene, die Erdoğan zu verantworten hat. Beschränkt auf den Fußball lässt sich sagen, dass dazwischen auch das berühmte Foto aus dem Mai 2018 liegt, für das sich der türkische Präsident bei einem Besuch in London mit drei in Deutschland geborenen Fußballspielern ablichten ließ.

A photo that caused a stir, especially in Germany: Erdogan with Ilkay Gündogan (from left to right), Mesut Özil and Cenk Tosun in London in 2018 picture alliance / AA

With İlkay Gündoğan, now captain of the German national football team. With Mesut Özil, now an Instagrammer with a penchant for gym visits and a grey wolf tattoo. And with Cenk Tosun, who will also be a player in the very successful Turkish national football team in the summer of 2024. And it is also this Cenk Tosun, born in Wetzlar in June 1991, who, like Merih Demiral, who fell into disrepute for his wolf salute goal celebration, stands for the loyalty of a football player to Turkish nationalism, expressed again and again.

Tosun, now 33 years old, played for the German Football Association up to the U-21 juniors. In 2011, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced that Tosun would now play for Turkey. This was no small achievement in the situation at the time, in which Özil, the obviously most talented of the Almancılar, the German-born footballers, had turned down the TFF.

Not the first incident of this kind

After the Erdogan picture in 2018, Germans did not notice Tosun again until around a year and a half later: On October 11, 2019, Tosun scored the only goal in the 90th minute in the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul against Albania. Several Turkish players, including Tosun and Demiral, celebrated by giving a military salute. The reason: the military campaign in northern Syria ordered by Erdogan, which was directed against the Kurdish militia YPG.

The Turkish association released a photo from the team’s locker room showing all the players saluting, including German-born Kaan Ayhan and Kenan Karaman, who played for Fortuna Düsseldorf at the time. The European Football Union announced an investigation.

Happy to be seen in the stadium: Erdogan at a Euro 2021 match in Baku with Azerbaijani President Aliyev dpa

Three days later, on October 14, 2019, the Turkish national team played against the world champions at the Stade de France. They reached a 1-1 draw against France. Kaan Ayhan headed the goal for Turkey. Tosun and Demiral saluted again, but Ayhan and Karaman did not. The AP news agency reported that Demiral had asked Ayhan to salute, but Ayhan had refused. A dispute ensued. The then Düsseldorf sports director Lutz Pfannenstiel, a columnist for the FAS during the European Championship, had spoken to the Fortuna professionals between the two qualifying matches. Ayhan is a regular player in the Turkish European Championship team these days.

Suspended for two games: Merih Demiral, two-goal scorer against Austria Picture Alliance

At the time, UEFA expanded its investigation to include the Paris salutes, which were nothing more than a reaffirmation of the interpretation of the football match and its stage as a resonance chamber for Turkish nationalism in general and the president’s policies in particular. The Turkish ambassador in Berlin at the time, Ali Kemal Aydın, said that criticism of the military salutes “bordered on xenophobia, discrimination and racism”.

UEFA had already assessed all the parameters relating to this European Championship and Merih Demiral’s behaviour at the time; the wolf salute itself ultimately represents an escalation in the choice of means of perpetration. The Turkish state’s reaction today is also assessed in the same way as it was five years ago, but it is being delivered at a completely different volume – starting with the summoning of the German ambassador to Ankara and culminating in Erdoğan’s visit to Berlin.

Back then, five years ago, UEFA limited itself to a fine for the TFF and warnings for the players. Eight weeks had passed before both were announced, and the excitement over the military salutes had long since died down.

Wolf salute is widespread

But the game continued as before, for Erdoğan and for the Turkish national players. If performances gave cause, the President would even speak directly to the dressing room, for example after a free kick goal by Arda Güler in June 2023 in a European Championship qualifier against Wales (“Arda, I kiss your eyes”).

The performances of the Turkish national team are of fundamental interest to the Turkish president. And in his country, the wolf salute is extremely popular. Erdoğan has shown it, opposition politicians have shown it, demonstrators at the so-called Gezi protests against Erdoğan in 2013 showed it. You could say it like this: With this president and his policies, this squad and its protagonists, the problem of Turkish nationalism, assuming strong performances, was heading in packs towards the European Championship.

Controversial symbol: Turkish hooligans call for the use of the wolf salute in the stadium. Picture Alliance

This is also why the two-match ban imposed on Merih Demiral by UEFA on Friday afternoon is not surprising in any way. The Disciplinary Committee based its decision on both Article 11 paragraph 2 letters b and c of its Disciplinary Code, which defines “general principles of conduct”. By subsuming it under letter b, it also assesses the wolf salute in terms of content: The salute therefore represents offensive behavior or violates “elementary rules of decency in another way”.

He believes a ban of two games is appropriate, says Jan F. Orth, law professor at the University of Cologne and board member of the German Association for Sports Law: “The overwhelming majority of people believe that Merih Demiral used the ‘wolf salute’ to refer to the unsavory ideology of a right-wing extremist group. That goes against the values ​​of sport.”