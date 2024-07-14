After winning the semi-final, the whole world paid tribute to Lamine Yamal. So did Rodri. But not for the work of art that the 16-year-old attacker had painted on the Munich turf with his left foot. Not for the breathtaking trajectory he gave the ball, which first gently kissed the post and then hit the net. Nor for the part that this goal played in the 2-1 win against France. Rodri saw things differently. He said: “People will of course talk about him because of his goal, but I congratulated him on his commitment. For playing such a complete game and constantly helping in defense. Chapeau.”