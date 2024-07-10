In einem teils spektakulären Halbfinale hatte sich seine Mannschaft mit 2:1-Toren gegen die Niederlande durchgesetzt und damit Fußball-Geschichte geschrieben. Zum ersten Mal überhaupt hat eine englische Mannschaft das Finale eines großen Turniers außerhalb von England erreicht. Xavi Simons (7. Minute) brachte die Niederländer in Führung, Harry Kane glich kurz danach per Elfmeter aus (17.), und als schon alle im Stadion an die Verlängerung dachten, entschied der eingewechselte Ollie Watkins diese Begegnung (90.).

Es war das Duell zweier Fußball-Schwergewichte. Eines, das die Luft rund um das Westfalenstadion schon Stunden vor dem Anpfiff zum Flirren brachte. Niederländer und Engländer kreierten eine Stimmung, die sich irgendwo zwischen Schlagermove und Open-Air-Festival bewegte, eine, in der viel gesungen, viel getrunken und ordentlich geschunkelt wurde.

Zumindest atmosphärisch erlebte England – zunächst jedenfalls – zum ersten Mal bei dieser EM ein Auswärtsspiel. Die gelbe Wand im Westfalenstadion tauchten die Niederländer orangefarben. Auch auf den anderen drei Tribünen, sogar auf der Seite der Engländer, waren die Fans der „Elftal“ an diesem Abend in großer Zahl vertreten. „Wir wissen, dass wir große Unterstützung haben – das ist großartig für uns“, sagte der niederländische Trainer Ronald Koeman vor dem Anpfiff. „Aber das Spiel wird zwischen den weißen Linien entschieden.“

The final goal: Bart Verbruggen was overcome by Ollie Watkins AFP

And things got going from the first minute. England started bravely, at times pressing higher than ever before in this tournament. But the Dutch scored the first effective goal. Around 35 metres from the goal, Declan Rice lost the ball to Xavi Simons, who drove the ball forward with three touches and then, with his fourth touch, scored with a powerful shot from around 18 metres into the left corner of the goal to give the Netherlands the lead (7th minute). Never before had England been able to win three knockout games after falling behind. Now that was exactly the task.

As in previous rounds, Southgate’s team reacted quickly when he got it. Bart Verbruggen was able to parry a shot from Kane from around 25 metres (13th minute), and shortly afterwards Kane tried again from around eleven metres and shot the ball over the goal (14th minute). But: The German referee Felix Zwayer was told to take another look at the scene in the penalty area. And when he saw how Denzel Dumfries had hit Kane with an open sole, Zwayer correctly awarded a penalty. Kane grabbed the ball, Verbruggen guessed the corner, but the shot was so hard and well placed that the goalkeeper was powerless (17th minute).

Duel on equal terms: Netherlands’ Jerdy Schouten and England’s Jude Bellingham Reuters

England kept their foot on the gas, and the right side with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker in particular caused the Dutch problems time and again. Fuelled by the stands, the game hardly took a break. Dumfries saved a shot from Foden right on the goal line (23′), shortly afterwards he himself hit the crossbar with a header from a corner (29′), before Foden again shot from distance against the post (32′).

The best 45 minutes of the English in the tournament

Then Memphis Depay sat in the centre circle and signalled that he could no longer continue. The fact that Koeman brought on a midfielder in Joey Veerman for a striker (35th minute) could certainly be seen as a sign. England were pressing, and even before half-time the Dutch looked like battered boxers, they hardly got out of their own half, they just wanted to escape into the break. These 45 minutes were the English team’s best in this tournament. Anyone who had seen them even once before had to rub their eyes in amazement.

At half-time, Koeman reacted once again and brought on Wout Weghorst for Donyell Malen. For the English, Luke Shaw took over the left-back position from Kieran Trippier. This did not change the balance of power on the pitch. England controlled what happened with the ball, the Dutch were chasing them, but had the first big opportunity in the second half when Virgil van Dijk shot from a free kick, but Jordan Pickford was able to save it (66′).

Suddenly something changed on the field. The team that had just controlled everything had to defend properly for the first time in the game. And the team whose players had spent most of the time arguing vehemently with each other and openly showing their dissatisfaction seemed to sense that there might still be a way for them to get back into the game.

The football fireworks of the first half turned into a positional battle in which one moment could make the difference. When Saka scored (79th minute), that moment seemed to have arrived, but Walker was just offside before his cross. Kane and Foden left the pitch, Southgate brought on Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer.