Football Europe wins at least two more places at the upcoming Women’s World Cup – Improves Helmari’s chances of finishing

European football countries will get at least two additional seats to the World Cup finals in 2023, says Danish news agency Ritzau to their country’s football association DBUwith reference to.

11 European teams would make it to the final tournament, and one European team could win 12th place on the continent.

The news is good for Finland, for example, whose women, like men, have never played in the World Cup final. Next year, Finland will participate in the European Championship final tournament in Great Britain.

In the 2019 World Cup won by France, 24 teams played, nine of which came from Europe. The 2023 tournament, to be played in Australia and New Zealand, will expand into a 32-team competition.

The World Cup qualifiers will start in September. The blocks will be drawn on April 30th.