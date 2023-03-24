Football, Euro 2032: Rome is officially a candidate

The Capitoline Council has officially approved the Rome’s candidacy to host i UEFA Euro 2032 football championships, as part of the Italian proposal coordinated by the FIGC. The resolution contains the signing of the various necessary documents, including the Host City Agreement which defines the objectives and tools to better support the organization of the event.

2032 European Football Championships, Rome is there, the candidacy. “After the 2025 Jubilee and the desirable assignment of Expo 2030…”

“Rome has returned to being the protagonist of major events and will certainly be able to represent a strong point of the Italian candidacy to host the 2032 European Football Championships”, commented the Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. “After Jubilee 2025 and the desirable assignment of Expo 2030it would be a further development opportunity for a completely renewed capital – he continued – also with the enrichment of our endowment in the field of sports facilities and with a network of services that we are strengthening to be up to these great challenges await us”.

“We contributed to the development of the project presentation dossier. Rome is ready to play an important role, we are in the field with our extraordinary expertise in organizing major events. We indicated it Stadio Flaminio for team training during the event and we made the most important available city ​​monuments as brand imagery of the event, from the Colosseum to the Trevi Fountain. Hosting this prestigious international sporting event would represent a unique opportunity for our city, both to renovate the facilities and to promote tourism. It would be yet another major international event, capable of generating important economic and employment repercussions”, the words of theCapitoline Councilor for Sport, Major Events, Tourism and Fashion, Alessandro Onorato.

