European Championships 2032 awarded to Italy and Türkiye

The UEFA Executive Committee awarded Italy and Turkey, the sole candidates to host the event, the 2032 European Championships. The two countries had reached an agreement, officially announced on 28 July, to unify their candidatures and secure the vote of the UEFA commission responsible for assigning the final stages. The ceremony took place in Nyon, attended by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, the general secretary Marco Brunelli, the Euro 2032 project manager Antonio Talarico and the entire team that worked on the dossier, as well as the two ambassadors Gianluigi Buffon, head of the delegation of Italy, and Ilaria D’Amico. For Turkey, however, the president of the Turkish Football Federation, Mehmet Buyukeksi, the general secretary Kadir Kardas and the vice president Mustafa Erogut were present. Land matches will be split equally between the two host countries. Among the hypotheses is the possibility that the final will be hosted in Rome, while the unusual match could be played at the Ataturk stadium in Istanbul.

Gravina: “Opportunities to be seized for everyone”

“We have worked for a long time to be able to seize this great opportunity for Italy. It is an important event, our country has not had the opportunity to organize a major football event since Italia ’90 and I believe it is a fair reward for the world of football. Stadiums? There are executive projects such as Bologna, Florence and Cagliari, already financed. There will be criteria that we will establish shortly, we hope that there will be commitment from everyone”. These are the words of Gabriele Gravina, FIGC president, in commenting on the assignment of the 2032 European Championships to Italy and Turkey on RaiSport . The event also represents an opportunity for economic growth for the cities involved which will host thousands of fans for several weeks. Not to mention all the related activities.

“Euro2032 – added Gravina – it will represent opportunities that many must be able to seize because our country must understand that the time has come to create new structures; this event has no direct implementation capacity on the stadiums, but it can allow us to throw away masks that we have superimposed so as not to start a process of change”. Addressing the topic of civil rights, Gravina then underlined: “I love seizing opportunities . We have given an important reason for the joint candidacy and it is the sharing of the passion for football and different cultures, eliminating distances. The contamination of football must lead us to break down barriers and everyone must make a contribution to give a concrete signal.”

Abodi: “Europeans 2032 opportunities for positive legacies”

“The 2032 European Championships also assigned to Italy represent a great opportunity that will have to generate positive legacies well before that event and not only in the cities that will be directly involved in the event”. This was stated in a note by the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, underlining that “it will be important, on the one hand, to interpret what football will be in nine years’ time, in a world that is changing rapidly, and to work hard and constructive way for today’s football, which must set itself the concrete and non-postponable objective of improving the infrastructure, the management model and the methods of relating to enthusiasts and fans, starting with the younger generations”.

Abodi, therefore, wishes “good work to the FIGC, to which we will give all our support to contribute to the organization of this fascinating event, of which the positive impacts it will have from a tourism point of view are not overlooked, but which the minister concludes – we hope it can, as a priority, contribute to the improvement of political relations for the benefit of peace, a precious good for which sport, in general, must be able to be a universal ambassador”.

Buffon: “Application with Türkiye is an opportunity for dialogue”

“I liked the joint Italy-Turkey candidacy because, in a difficult political moment, it can be a good opportunity for dialogue”. Thus Gianluigi Buffon, head of the delegation of the Italian national team, spoke to RaiSport after the assignment of the Europeans 2032 to Italy and Türkiye. Continuing, Buffon then underlined how Turkey is “a nation with great traditions like us, which overlooks the East and I think being able to collaborate is a beautiful thing.

Civil rights? We must all take steps forward, Turkey included.” Finally, a thought on Spalletti’s national team: “We are in the middle of a project that has recently started, something good has already been seen. The first half in Macedonia and 70 minutes with Ukraine were beautiful to see and this is thanks to the availability of the boys, the great football knowledge of his staff made up of top-level professionals”, concludes Buffon.

2028 European Championships awarded to the United Kingdom and Ireland

The 2028 European Championships have been awarded to the United Kingdom and Ireland. This is the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, meeting today in Nyon.









