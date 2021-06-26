It was not Italy that was sparkling and the master of the game seen in the groups of the European Championship, but Roberto Mancini’s national team managed to overcome the tough Austria, with the result of 2-1 after extra time. In the suggestive English scenario of Wembley, the Azzurri tried to take the reins of the game, often bouncing off the physicality of the Austrians, good at closing the spaces and making the best use of the large structure of different elements. In the first half Italy better, with an opportunity of Barella in the 17th that found the opposing goalkeeper Bachmann ready and then with the pole of Immobile in the 33rd with a shot from long distance. The second half took place on a different plot, with Austria frightening the Azzurri first with the goal canceled by Arnautovic in the 65th for offside, after a VAR check that lasted three very long minutes, and then with a second slow motion control. 75th for a potential penalty – later not awarded – for Pessina’s foul on Lainer.

So came the extra time, with Federico Chiesa who broke the deadlock at 95 °, able to throw a suggestion from Spinazzola on the net, and Matteo Pessina who signed the doubling at 106 °, on an assist from Acerbi. Both scorers had been inserted by Mancini in the second half, replacing Barella and Berardi. Austria with Kalajdzic then shortened the gap to 114 ° on the developments of a corner kick. Suffering and youth were therefore the key words of this fourth match of the European Championships, a race that brought the Italian national team back down to earth, especially in view of the quarter-final match that will see it against a heavyweight on Friday night of the board, which will come out of the match between Portugal and Belgium.

Italy-Austria 2-1

95 ‘Church (I), 106’ Pessina (I), 116 ‘Kalajdzic (A)

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella (68 ‘Pessina), Jorginho, Verratti (68’ Locatelli); Berardi (84 ‘Chiesa), Immobile (84’ Belotti), Insigne (110 ‘Cristante). Coach: Roberto Mancini

Austria (4-2-3-1): Bachmann; Lainer (115 ‘Trimmel), Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Schlager, Grillitsch; Laimer (114 ′ Ilsanker), Sabitzer, Baumgartner (89 ‘Schopf); Arnautovic (97 ‘Kalajdzic). Coach: Franco Foda

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Bookings: Arnautovic, Hinteregger, Dragovic (A), Di Lorenzo, Barella (I).