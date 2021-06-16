L’Italy confirmed the good impressions of last Friday’s debut race, also passing the exam Switzerland 3-0 and gaining early access to the round of 16 of the competition. The Swiss started strong, with high pressure and good courage, but gradually Roberto Mancini’s drumming Italy was able to impose its own mark on the match. Skilled in phrasing on the strait, in the discharge on the flanks and on sudden throws for the strikers, the Azzurri showed themselves to be a complete team, able to arrive at goal with always different actions. For the 1-0 it was enough to wait 27 minutes, with the beautiful goal scored by Manuel Locatelli, shrewd to close an open field action which he himself initiated and materialized on the passage of Domenico Berardi.

Similar script also in the second half, with Italy having secured the match already at the 52nd with the shotgun by Locatelli, this time with a shot from the edge of the area at the suggestion of Nicolò Barella. The 3-0 arrived on the final, with the seal of Ciro Immobile at the 89th with a long distance shot. The distinctive notes of the national team were the brilliance and enthusiasm, corroborated by first-rate game storylines which can bode well for the continuation of the competition. Clearly there is the tare on the opponents, but this Italy has shown to have solid foundations thanks to which it will be able to give a hard time to rivals – on paper – better equipped. Meanwhile, the mathematical qualification for the round of 16 has arrived with a match ahead of the conclusion of the group, making the match against Wales on Sunday valid only to establish the ranking in view of the knockout crossings.

Italy-Switzerland 3-0

26 ′ Locatelli, 52 ′ Locatelli, 89 ′ Building

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini (24 ‘Acerbi), Spinazzola; Barella (41 ‘st Pessina), Jorginho, Locatelli (41’ st Pessina); Berardi (24 ′ st Toloi), Immobile, Insigne (24 ′ st Chiesa). Available: Sirigu, Meret, Belotti, Emerson, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Bastoni. Coach: Mancini

Switzerland (3-4-1-2): Sommer; Elvedi, Schar (12 ‘st Zuber), Akanji; Mbabu (12 ′ st Widmer), Freuler (39 ′ st Sow), Xhaka, Rodriguez; Shaqiri (30 ‘st Vargas); Embolo, Seferovic (1 ‘st Gavranovic). Available: Mvogo, Kobel, Zakaria, Fassnacht, Benito, Mehmedi, Comert. All .: Petkovic

Referee: Karasev (Russia)

Bookings: Gavranovic, Embolo (S)