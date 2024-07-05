Football | ESS: Nails on the pitch – player shocked: “How is this possible?”

Football|Riku Selander, who found the nail, tells ESS that he has never seen such a dangerous item left on the field in his career.

Football Long and sharp nails have been found on the grass of the Lahti ski stadium, which FC Lahti, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, uses as its home stadium, says Etelä-Suomen Sanomat on their website.

The newspaper says that these are gauze pins, which are used on the boundary lines in athletics. The Lahti stadium is also used for athletics, but there is no certain information about which Games the nails have been left on the field. The previous athletics competitions were held on June 25.

Working as FC Lahti’s media manager in Veikkausliiga matches Kim Kallstrom posted a picture of a nail on his X account.

Two finger-sized nails were found in FC Lahti’s training, one in the middle of the Veikkausliiga match where Tampere Ilves played against Lahti.

“The field attendants go through the field after every game and competition. It’s surprising where they came from, since the review has been passed”, Lahti’s sports services manager Markku Ahokas says to ESS.

In rehearsals because of the found nail, FC Lahti was already in contact with the city. After that, when a nail was found on the field even in a game situation, we had to make contact again. For ESS, the city promises to go through the field again and more precisely.

In the game between FC Lahti and Ilves last Saturday, the nail was found by a player from Lahti Riku Selander.

“My first thought was, how can this be possible at the Finnish major league level”, commented Selander.

According to him, the matter has spoken among the team.

“Of course, during my career I have seen things forgotten on the training ground, but never anything as dangerous as what is happening now.”

The next Veikkausliiga match in Lahti will be played on July 14, when AC Oulu will be the guest of FC Lahti.