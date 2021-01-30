Football ESPN: Liverpool aim for New York Red Bulls defender – championship needs urgent help with central defense

After the Tottenham victory, head coach Jürgen Klopp said he wanted to bring a new central defender to the team before the end of the transfer period.

Defender shortage suffering Premier League reigning champion Liverpool is now staring at the MLS series in hopes of a new defender. ESPN says Liverpool would aim for a New York Red Bulls Central Defender Aaron Long. The 28-year-old U.S. defender has played his entire career in his home country.

According to ESPN, several sources say Liverpool would like to borrow Long from New York.

Liverpool’s biggest problems this season have included topper injuries. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been injured and left a huge gap in the championship team’s defense.

Liverpool won 3-1 in their previous league match with Tottenham, and after the match the head coach Jürgen Klopp said he wanted to bring a new central defender to the team before the end of the transfer period.

“If you have the high-quality Central Defender we’re looking for available at the right price, send me a message,” Klopp joked in the BT Sport broadcast.

Liverpool has not confirmed its interest in borrowing Long. The transfer period ends on Monday.