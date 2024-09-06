Football | Erling Haaland’s streak ended in Kazakhstan – tough text from an expert

Football|Erling Haaland did not succeed.

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has started the Premier League season with a bang.

Haaland has scored two hat-tricks and a total of seven goals in three matches.

The superior number one in the Premier League goal exchange didn’t shine anymore on Friday, when Norway visited Kazakhstan.

Haaland stopped in Almaty’s evening as the Nations League encounter ended in a 0-0 draw.

The 24-year-old attacker was in one good goal position, but did not succeed.

Former captain of Norway Egil Olsen annoyed the superstar of the national team on the TV2 channel.

“We have two world-class players. Unfortunately, Erling Braut Haaland played completely below his level today. This was one of the worst performances I’ve seen from him,” Olsen said Aftonbladet by.

“Martin Ödegaard flashed at times, but I’ve seen better from him,” Olsen said of the Arsenal and Norway captain.

The squealers taival in this fall’s Nations League starts on Saturday at 21:45 Finnish time as a guest of Greece.

Like Norway and Kazakhstan, Finland plays in the B-league. In addition to Greece, Finland’s other group opponents are Ireland and England.