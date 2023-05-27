Football | Erling Haaland was selected as the player of the season in the Premier League

The 22-year-old Norwegian has already scored 36 goals for the champion City.

Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland is chosen as the player of the season in the English Premier League. The selection was made by voting, in which, in addition to the public, the captains of all the Premier League teams (20) and a number of experts participated.

Haaland, 22, has played 35 matches in this season’s Premier League and scored 36 goals, which have been helping Manchester City become champions.

The Norwegian also broke the Premier League goal record during the season. Andy Cole and Alan Shearer scored 34 hits in their time, when the season was 42 games long. Cole achieved the feat at Newcastle in 1993–94 and Shearer at Blackburn in 1994–95.

Haaland, who moved to City from Borussia Dortmund this season, became the first Premier League player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games.

Haaland was also the first City player to score three goals in the Manchester derby in over 50 years and the third player in the club’s history Francis Lee (1970) and by Horace Barnes (1921) after.

The City player has been selected as the Premier League player of the year for the fourth time in a row. Kevin De Bruyne received the award in the seasons 2019–20 and 2021–22 and Ruben Diaz in the 2020–21 season.

The final round of the currently 38-match Premier League season is played on Sunday. Champion City ends its season as a guest of Brentford.