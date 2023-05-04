Football | Erling Haaland set the Premier League’s all-time goal record

The sensational forward has four more games to improve the record.

Norwegian Erling Haaland broke now too by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole goalscoring records in the English Premier League, although these records were created in a longer league season than is played today.

Manchester City’s Haaland scored his 35th goal of the season against West Ham on Wednesday night.

At their best, Shearer and Cole have each scored 34 goals in one season. In those seasons, the teams played 42 games, while today the season is 39 games long. Haaland set the record when Manchester city has only played 34 games, so he still has five more games to improve his record. Haaland himself has only played 31 games in the Premier League this season.

Haaland’s the record goal came in the 70th minute of the game when he finished Jack Grealish pass to the goal.

“It’s a special evening and a special moment. I am really happy and proud. I don’t know what else to say,” Haaland said after the game, according to Sky Sports.

“Of course I knew about the record, but we tried to create chances to score goals and it wasn’t easy because they wanted to defend. We struggled in the first half, but in the end the goals came.”

Manchester City beat West Ham 3–0. The players of the team made a walk of honor for Haaland after the game.