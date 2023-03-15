Football | Erling Haaland scored wild goals in the Champions League

Manchester City crushed Leipzig in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Manchester City hammered Leipzig 7–0 (3–0) in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. City’s Erling Haaland was in an almost incomprehensible mood. He scored no less than five goals.

Manchester City decided the match against Leipzig already in the first half by taking a 3-0 lead. After the first leg had ended 1–1, City progressed with 8–1 on aggregate.

The absolute hero of the hosts was the Norwegian lazy cannon Erling Haaland, who had all three hits in the opening period. It started snowing at the Etihad Stadium after 20 minutes and the arctic weather seemed to suit the man from the land of the fjords.

The blue shirts received a penalty kick in the 21st minute when the ball hit the box Full-back by Benjamin Henrichs on. Haaland certainly shot the hard one past the goalkeeper by Janis Blaswich.

Only two minutes later City came again. Haaland rudely pushed Blascwich and after a hasty opening Kevin de Bruyne shot from far into the top tube. Haaland followed the situation closely and was the first to reach the ball and head it into the empty net.

And that’s not all. The opening period had been played for 47 minutes, when Ruben Dias header from the corner kick to the post. The ball flew along the goal line to the other corner and Haaland rolled it into the goal despite the defender’s obstruction.

City also got a little help from the Slovenian referee From Slavko Vincicwho looked through the fingers when the hosts’ pocket Ederson rumbled outside the penalty area to undo Leipzig Konrad Laimer. The exit would have been appropriate in the situation.

This was Haaland’s Fifth hat-trick this season.

Norwegian his goalscoring streak didn’t end there, as he scored City’s fifth and sixth goals in the second period. He was responsible for Manchester’s 4–0 goal Ilkay Gundogan.

In the situation 6–0 (total goals 7–1) coach Pep Guardiola replaced Haaland as the crowd cheered for a dream night.

The Belgian de Bruyne got into the goal tally in the last moments by shooting from about 18 meters for the home team’s 7-0 goal. City progressed from a pair of matches to the top eight.

The match between Porto and Inter ended 0–0. Inter progressed with 1–0 on aggregate.