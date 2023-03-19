Football | Erling Haaland is in incredible form again – now a hat trick in less than an hour

Erling Haaland’s lust for goals is insatiable.

18.3. 21:23

Erling Haaland scored no fewer than five goals on Tuesday when Manchester City crushed Leipzig 7–0 (3–0) in the Champions League on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Haaland continued his almost incomprehensible goalscoring streak in the English FA Cup quarter-final match. Haaland scored a hat-trick, i.e. three goals against Burnley, after 60 minutes of the game had been played. In the 63rd minute of the match, Haaland was substituted.

Manchester City won 6–0. Two of City’s goals were scored by the Argentine world champion Julian Alvarez.

Tuesday In the Champions League match, Norwegian winger Haaland was substituted in the 63rd minute of the game. According to CBS at that time, his lust for goals was not satisfied with even five complete hits.

Haaland said about Tuesday’s game that he could have scored at least two more goals. With this, Haaland referred to the situations of the first half and the speculation about what would have happened if he had not been substituted.

“Nobody knows what would have happened if I had been on the pitch longer. I always look for new opportunities to score goals and try to maintain my hunger for goals. Someone could be happy with five goals. Of course you have to be happy about that too, but of course you have to want more”, Haaland, 22, explained the opponents in terms of his scary thought pattern for CBS.

Manchester City head coach Josep Guardiola took his goal stick from Erling Haaland to the bench in the middle of Tuesday’s game.

Manchester City to the head coach For Josep Guardiola Haaland said that he had said that he would have liked to do a double hat-trick, i.e. a total of six goals.

Haaland is the third player who has been able to score five goals in a Champions League match. The other players to reach five goals in one Champions League game are the Argentine Lionel Messi and Brazilian Luiz Adriano.

“He would have been bored for the rest of his life if he had already broken the record and scored six goals in one Champions League match at the age of 22. Now he has a goal for the future. That’s why I traded him away. I didn’t know that Messi had the record, I only found out about it after our game,” Guardiola elaborated According to Norway’s TV2.