Haaland is the first major league player in 92 years to reach 50 goals in one season in England.

The football world became a big sensation this season at the latest Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring streak as Manchester City toppled Fulham.

The hit was the 50th for the 22-year-old Norwegian this season, including all competitions. Haaland became the first English Premier League player to reach the national team since the 1930–31 season, when Tom “Pongo” Waring got to 50 hits in the ranks of Aston Villa.

“Before Winston Churchill was the prime minister? Wow. It sounds like a long time”, the head coach of City, which has risen to the top of the Premier League Pep Guardiola marveled at Haaland’s latest achievement on the BBC by.

Haaland reached half a hundred in only 44 matches. 34 of the goals have seen the light of day in the Premier League, 12 in the Champions League, three in the FA Cup and one in the League Cup.

“I say this in the most polite way – Erling Haaland is a freak”, one of the Premier League’s all-time goalscorers Alan Shearer told the BBC.

“Everything about him is top class. Very good in the main game, quick, fantastic touch, brings people to the stands and most importantly, scores goals relentlessly. That’s why Manchester City worked so hard to get him. He’s absolutely phenomenal,” Shearer continued his incense.

Haaland’s the next league goal drops Shearer and Andy Cole to second place in the Premier League’s goal statistics for one season. Cole (1993–94) and Shearer (1994–95) scored their 34 goals in 42 Premier League games. Nowadays, each team has 38 games.

Haaland has possibly ten matches left: six in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and a maximum of three in the Champions League. So he has a chance to even break one of the “holiest” goalscoring records in British football.

An Everton legend Dixie Dean scored a staggering 63 goals in the 1927–28 season. Haaland’s ever-increasing pace, 18 goals in his last 12 games, suggests that the Norwegian prodigy could still reach such a feat.