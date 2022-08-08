Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Football | Erling Haaland cursed on live TV – The interviewer had to intervene: “Look at the language”

August 8, 2022
Erling Haaland slipped an inappropriate comment in an interview with Sky Sports after his Premier League debut.

8.8. 16:46

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland made his Premier League debut at his new club Manchester City on Sunday, as the reigning champions beat West Ham 2-0.

Haaland got a taste of the goal right away in the opening round – and even twice. He put City ahead from the penalty spot in the 36th minute and completed his side’s second goal from a drive after an hour.

Read more: This is how Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored his opening goal in the Premier League – ManU crashed out at home

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Haaland regretted not being able to score a hat trick. However, he was so lost in thought after his memorable debut that he cursed at an interviewer on live TV.

“I should have gotten to it Ilkay Gündogan’s to offer a place, so it’s a bit shit,” said the young man.

Interviewer had to intervene in the situation fatherly.

“Look at the language,” he remarked.

“Sorry, shit,” Haaland blurted out again and burst into laughter.

The 22-year-old Haaland is not giving interviews in front of a large audience for the first time, as he has played in the German Bundesliga for the previous three seasons.

However, the English language is still somewhat new to a Norwegian.

“That’s not proper language in this country,” he realized immediately after making the mistake.

