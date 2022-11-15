Manchester City’s goalkeeper has been suffering from a leg problem recently.

Finland the men’s national football team will play its last match this year on Sunday, when it will face Norway in the international match in Oslo.

Vuonoama has perhaps the hottest player in the world at the moment Erling Braut Haaland.

Although the English Premier League’s Manchester City goalkeeper has been suffering from a leg problem recently, he will probably be seen as a nuisance to the Finnish defense on Sunday.

On Thursday, Norway will face Ireland away, and Haaland did not travel with the team to Dublin. Norway’s head coach by Ståle Solbakken according to the decision was made together with Manchester City.

“Betterthat he will try to get into our second match, the home game against Finland on Sunday,” Solbakken told the Irish Examiner by.

Haaland has scored 18 goals in his 13 Premier League games this season, and in four Champions League games, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has scored five goals.