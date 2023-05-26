Football | Eremenko was the dynamo of Honga’s game, but KTP took the points from Tapiola

After his disastrous debut, Eremenko made it to Honga’s opener and was in the league’s starting line-up for the first time since last October.

26.5. 20:04

FC Honka–KTP 0–1

The betting league the rising team KTP got their second win of the season in Espoo. You can praise the away team’s defense for that, and on the other hand, it also told about Honga’s poor attack. Honka, who suffers from scoring difficulties, has managed to win only one of their five home matches.

“It wasn’t the prettiest football at the end, but it was effective. Honka couldn’t get anywhere in the last five minutes”, KTP Johannes Laaksonen said Ruudu in an interview.

“We were a tight team, defended the Centers and eliminated their counterattacks.”

It was FC Honga’s fourth home match of the season Roman Eremenko a new opportunity to show their skills. The first attempt two and a half weeks ago ended in a red card, and Eremenko, who came in as a substitute, only managed to be on the field for 25 minutes. The disastrous debut was blamed on over-enthusiasm and unplayability.

On Friday, the 36-year-old midfielder was in the starting line-up in a league match for the first time since last October, when he played for HIFK.

In the opening period Almost all of Honga’s attacks went through Eremenko’s legs. Right at the beginning of the match, he released Edmund Arko-Mensahin to the goal post, but Arko-Mensah failed to take advantage of his opportunity.

Eremenko seemed to be physically in good shape, but perhaps there was still a little room for improvement in pass accuracy or pass selection after a long absence from the game.

According to HS’s calculations, in the opening period Eremenko made 18 successful passes and made 11 unsuccessful pass attempts, which were all difficult passes with which he tried to advance the attack. He didn’t get any worse than such easy passing errors.

In addition, in the opening period, Eremenko made one pass break, the ball was once stolen by a loan player from Venezia FC From Damiano Pecile, gave two free kicks and a couple of corner kicks. Once he was fouled worthy of a free kick.

Draft largely controlled the opening period, but in the last third of the period Honga’s defense made a lot of mistakes. First the topper Aldayr Hernandez rushed past from the main ball, and KTP’s attacker Willis Furtado shot fiercely towards the goal. Honga’s goalkeeper Maxim Rudakov blocked a shot by the Cape Verdean international.

After that, KTP had a period of possession for a couple of minutes, during which Honka could not clear the ball from his own area. At the same time, it became a small lesson for Honga’s young wingers Dario to Naamo and To Elias Äijälä. The face could not be blocked Joni Mäkelän centering, and not Äijälä Willis Furtado on the other side, who headed the ball nicely across the field into the corner of the goal.

Shortly after the goal, Hernandez picked up a caution for lunging at Willis Furtado.

Another during the first half of the period, Honga’s Colombian top player With Juan Alegría, 20, had a couple of scoring chances, but both times the attempts failed. Soon after that Otso Koskinen was replaced by Alegría. In ten league matches, Alegría has scored only one goal.

With Honga’s goal, Rudakov kept the home team upright with his saves. KTP was closer to the second goal than the home team.

The joy of victory was visible in the KTP players and the head coach Jussi Leppälahten in the vents after the match.