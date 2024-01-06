Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/06/2024 – 14:33

Tributes to Mario Jorge Zagallo, the greatest World Cup winner – two as a player (1958 and 1966) and two as part of the coaching team (1970 and 1994) – are circulating around the world. websites and through the social networks of the country's main football clubs. The Old Wolf, as he was known, died on Friday night (5), aged 92. Zagallo was also remembered by the Brazilian and South American football confederations and by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

On his page on X, formerly Twitter, Lula remembered that, in addition to being one of the greatest football players and coaches of all time, Zagallo was “a great winner and symbol of love for the Brazilian team and Brazil”.

“Courageous, dedicated, passionate and superstitious, Zagallo was an example of a Brazilian who never gave up. It is this lesson and spirit of affection, love, dedication and overcoming that he leaves for our entire country and for world football. In this moment of farewell, my solidarity goes to Zagallo's family, his children and grandchildren, his friends and millions of admirers”, posted the president.

CBF and Conmebol

A Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) declared seven days of mourning “in honor of the memory of their eternal champion”. The entity's president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, classified Zagallo as a “legend” and made a commitment to honor his legacy.

A South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) recalled that Zagallo is the “only four-time world champion as a player, coach and assistant” and wished condolences to the family and friends of the “Brazilian star”.

Clubs

Zagallo was also remembered by the country's main teams. The current Brazilian champion, Palm trees, lamented the loss of his idol and coach of the Brazilian national team. “It is an immeasurable loss for the sport! Our condolences to family, friends and fans at this time of deep pain. Rest in peace, Old Wolf.”

O Flamengo highlighted that Zagallo “shaped the history of Brazilian football”, and that he “goes into eternity as a revolutionary, a historical pillar of the sport”, as well as a pioneer and record holder. “O Velho Lobo returned to the history of Mais Querido in technical command. He was the commander in the Rio title in 1972 and in 2001, when we won the Champions Cup – and who doesn't remember his vibration, wearing a vest over the Sacred Mantle, when Pet guaranteed us the fourth Tricampeonato, at 43 in the second half? ”, highlighted the club.

Other Rio clubs that, like Flamengo, had the privilege of seeing their shirt at Velho Lobo, also spoke out. In a tone of gratitude, the Botafogo lamented the departure “of one of his greatest idols, a champion as a player and coach, with a victorious and notable CV in the sport, a true legend of Brazilian football”. “We wish strength to family, friends and fans. His legacy at Glorioso and in football will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Old Wolf!”

Current Libertadores champion, the Fluminense remembered Zagallo's time with the team. “One of the great legends in the history of Brazilian and world football and champion for Tricolor”, posted the club. “All our strength and our feelings go out to friends, family and fans of an eternal idol”, he added.

O Vasco also recalled the achievements achieved by his team with the help of the former player and coach. “Zagallo defended the colors of Vasco da Gama on two occasions, both as coach, with 49 wins, 34 draws and 16 defeats. Velho Lobo won three titles with Gigante da Colina: the Colombino Trophy in 1980, the Gustavo de Carvalho Cup in 1980 (equivalent to the second round of the State) and the Adolpho Bloch Cup in 1990.”

In addition to Palmeiras, the main teams in São Paulo also used their social networks to pay tribute to Velho Lobo. “Santos FC deeply regrets the passing of Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo, one of the greatest legends football has ever known. Zagallo Eterno has 13 letters. Our King Pelé awaits you in the sacred kingdom. Thank you for everything, Velho Lobo!”, published the Santos.

O Corinthians said he was saying goodbye to “one of the greatest Brazilians of all time”. “Thank you for everything you did for our football, Zagallo. Our gratitude to you, Old Wolf!” O São Paulo also lamented his death and recalled that, in addition to being a four-time world champion for Brazil, Zagallo “made history in our football, as an athlete, coach and manager”.

The two main teams in Rio Grande do Sul – Guild It is International – also paid their respects. The gaucho tricolor said that an immortal legend of the four lines has left, “but leaves everyone a legacy of achievements and perseverance”.

Internacional said that it received the news of his death with “immense regret”, and recalled that Zagallo, for his second world championship as an athlete and for commanding the 1970 national team, as well as for his technical coordination in Brazil's four-time world championship, “will always be remembered as one of the greatest names in the history of football. Rest in peace, giant.”

Tributes also arrived from the three main clubs in Minas Gerais. “Brazilian football is in mourning. Cruzeiro regrets the passing of Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo. The only one to participate in winning four World Cup titles. His work as a player and coach will forever be in our history. Rest in peace, Old Wolf,” tweeted the cruise.

O Atlético Mineiro said that football says goodbye to one of its greats. “Galo regrets the passing of the legendary Zagallo, four-time world champion for the Brazilian team and a great national idol. We sympathize with Velho Lobo’s family, fans and friends.”

O America of Minas Gerais said that Zagallo's contribution and legacy to Brazilian and world football will never be forgotten. “We wish family and friends a lot of strength at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Zagallo.”