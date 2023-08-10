Football | England’s World Cup star was punished for his outrageous trick

Lauren James was suspended for two matches for the events in the Nigeria game.

English the star player of the national women’s soccer team Lauren James has been banned for two matches. The reason is the violent behavior in the quarterfinal match against Nigeria.

Forward James, 21, became frustrated after losing the ball in a one-on-one with the Nigerian full-back Michelle Alozie with.

In a rush, James fell on top of Alozie and when he got up, he deliberately stepped on his back.

The match referee initially gave James a yellow card for the situation, but changed his mind after video review and sent James off.

James has been England’s most effective player in the World Cup tournament. He has scored three goals and assisted three.

After the penalty, England had to play in regular time and in the follow-up match for more than half an hour with ten players, but still won a place in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout.

England will face Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday. James will still be able to play in the Games if England make it to the final.

James publicly apologized for his violent behavior.

“I show love and respect to you. I’m sorry for what happened,” James wrote on the X messaging service, formerly known as Twitter.

“And also to the England fans and my teammates, it’s a great honor to play with you and for you, and I promise to learn from my experience.”