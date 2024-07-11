Football | England is trying to break this spell: the Spanish star has never lost in the national team

Football|The balance of Spain’s Fabian Ruiz will cause difficulties for England in the European Championship final.

of Spain the national football team managed to play their way to the final of the European Championship tournament when they defeated France in Tuesday’s semi-final with 2–1 goals. Before the final match against England, one statistic speaks strongly for the Spanish European Championship.

Team midfielder Fabian Ruiz28, hasn’t lost even once in his career in the national team jersey.

Of the 28 matches in which Ruiz has taken the field to represent his home country, 20 have ended in victory for Spain. The remaining eight have been draws.

Ruiz, who represents PSG at the club team level, started his national team career in 2019, so games have accumulated over several years.

However, the midfielder’s magic is not completely unbreakable. In his career, Ruiz has also represented the Spanish under-21 national team, where the team has lost 2 matches.

Ruiz has enjoyed a big role in the ongoing tournament. The Spaniard has played the full 90 minutes in all but one match.

He has succeeded in scoring twice, once in the opening match of the tournament against Croatia and once in the quarterfinals against Georgia.