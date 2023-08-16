Football | England intend to silence the Australian crowd in the World Cup semi-final

Spain’s final opponent will be determined on Wednesday at Sydney Stadium.

Football the second semi-final of the Women’s World Cup will be played on Wednesday at 1 pm Finnish time at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Host country Australia and reigning European champion England will face each other.

Australia’s journey to the World Cup semi-finals has been convincing, even though they had to bow to Nigeria in the opening group. Instead, Canada, the winner of the Tokyo Olympics, fell in the group stage with a dull 4-0 score.

In the semi-finals, Australia and France stretched the suspense drama to the limit, when the winner was determined only after the tenth penalty shootout. Australia withstood the pressure of success and cleared their way to the semi-finals in a historic way.

England’s run to the semi-finals doesn’t pale in comparison to the host country – quite the opposite.

It has progressed from victory to victory and so far has fulfilled expectations as one of the early favorites of the Games. The solver’s cloak has been balled from the player to another part due to unfortunate events.

Australia is the only team to have managed to beat England while it was there by Sarina Wiegman in training from 2021. The Matildas beat England in a practice match in April of this year. However, the result of a few months ago no longer weighs in the scales of Australians.

“This is another level, a completely different game. We won’t let that result affect or change the mood of the tournament,” the Australian Tameka Yallop convince on CNN.

Yallop is glowing about how the tournament has affected the whole country’s attitude towards football.

“Every Matilda who pulls on a jersey knows the legacy of the previous players and this tournament has added to the excitement for generations to come,” enthuses Yallop.

The sold-out arenas, the stands filled with yellow-green outfits and the huge support when the home team plays are evidence of the growing importance of the sport.

“This is so much more than just a sporting event. This is an inspiration, especially for young girls, but also for boys,” says the Prime Minister of Australia, who showed his support for the team Anthony Albanese CNN’s by.

English the players are not fazed by the cheering of the Australian home crowd, but rather enjoy silencing it. Already in the quarter-finals, the English felt that they were in the position of the visiting team, when the Colombian team received loud cheers.

“When you play against someone like that and you can silence the crowd, it’s a nice feeling”, recovered from injury Keira Walsh tells about his team’s experience on CNN.

England doesn’t focus too much on who is against, but the focus is only on winning.

“Any game we play, we want to win, no matter who’s up against us. We don’t think we’re going to spoil Australia’s party. We’re fully focused on getting to the World Cup final,” Walsh analyzed.

Semi-final the winner will face Spain in the final, who sent Sweden to the bronze medal match with a 2–1 win in the semi-final played on Tuesday. The bronze medal match will be played on Saturday in Brisbane, and the World Cup tournament will culminate in Sunday’s final in Sydney.