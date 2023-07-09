Spain captain Abel Ruiz missed a penalty in extra time in the final of the European Under-21 football tournament.

English celebrated after dramatic stages the men’s under-21 European football championship by defeating Spain 1-0 in the final in Batumi, Georgia.

With the Spanish captain With Abel Ruiz had a great chance to take the match to overtime, but the goalkeeper James Trafford saved a Braga striker’s penalty kick in the 99th minute of the game. A former Irish national team player by Lee Carsley coached by England won all six matches in the EC tournament without conceding any goals.

There was plenty of luck in England’s winning goal in the final when the Manchester City midfielder by Cole Palmer the free kick went to Liverpool by Curtis Jones through to the finish line. The hit came right at the end of the opening period.

England have reaped success in recent years in prestigious youth competitions, as they are also the reigning under-19 European champions. At the World Cup level, England won the under-17 and under-20 World Cup gold in 2017.