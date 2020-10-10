Football Emmi Siren kept TiPS with in the championship yacht

The thirsty goalkeepers of Tikkurila had to settle for a meager victory.

TiPS – JyPK 1–0

Tikkurilan The ball club continues its fight for the National League championship. The TiPS women hit fourth in the final round of the season Emmi Siren with a goal of JyPK 1–0 (1–0).

“Of course, three important points were scored, but it would have been nice to do more goals,” said the side pack Siren.

“The championship is practically still in our own hands. A really exciting end to the season. ”

Siren knocked the ball home to make it 1 – 14 after 14 minutes. The exact left foot spiral ball curved from 18 meters to the back corner.

Åland United and TiPS are at the top of the series with draws. If the still life remains the same at the end of the series, the championship goal difference will decide. It is currently +18 (27-9) at Åland United and +14 (26-12) at TiPS.

“We’re kind of what we set out to achieve as a team at the start of the season,” Siren thought. “The championship is in mind.”

Tikkurilan there was a stake in the sports park on Saturday. TiPS needed a win to stay on the gold hunt, and the people of Jyväskylä need points to avoid a direct relegation or league qualifier.

TiPS, who was thirsty for goals, dominated the match but was never able to break JyPK’s defense. The only goal was scored by long distance. The home team, who always squeezed, took the corners 7–2.

The JyPK only came in after 59 minutes, but the keeper made a spectacular diving save Riina Isokääntä rejected Tiina Tiainen as a corner kick.

JyPK’s resistance was expected. It lost 3-4 to Hona in the previous game, despite leading 3-0 in the 24th minute. In August, the largest scalp of Jyväskylä residents came with a 2–0 victory from HJK.

HJK threatens the top two in the series closest to four points away. The big match of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area TiPS – HJK will be played in the second and final round of the league on October 30.

The national league championship will be decided in the final round no later than November 8th.

Last Sunday, Åland United beat TiPS 2–1 in the Finnish Cup final. In the league game in June, the teams played 0–0 in Åland, and in August, Åland U won 3–0 in Tikkurila.

TiPS last matches: TPS – TiPS, TiPS – HJK, KuPS – TiPS

Åland U’s last matches: Åland – PK-35, Vantaa, Åland – KuPS, Honka – Åland.