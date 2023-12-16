Football | Emma Koivisto, 29, was made a character in a super popular game – soon messages started raining for her

Liverpool's Emma Koivisto was made into an excellent character for the super popular console game. He has almost no memories of social celebrity Alisha Lehmann.

Helmarit won the Nations League B series group without losses. What do you think of the reform that brought the Nations League to women's football as well?

“Noooo, I've liked it. We were talking at my club in Liverpool with a couple of teammates that there are big differences between the A and B leagues. It would be good if there was still a series level in between. In the B-League we dominate our opponents, but in the A-League we will face the best teams in the world. The leap towards the top of the A-League is therefore too big.”

You are playing your second season in the English Women's Super League Liverpool. What has it been like to play in a traditional big club?

“I've been enjoying myself better all the time. We were able to use the old men's training center for this season, which has greatly affected my own everyday life. The operation has become even more professional since my first season. We were an up-and-coming team then.”

“Note that Liverpool wants to develop the women's team and do better and better. We got a lot of new players for the second season.”

“I've been given a lot of responsibility in the team, and I've liked being in the club.”

Does it look like in the new training center that you play specifically for the legendary Liverpool? At least your face had been on the Anfield stadium wall.

“Since the beginning, I have noticed that the club is big and historic. For example, the media paid a lot of attention to my transfer from Brighton to Liverpool, even though Pool was an up-and-coming team, and the transfer was not big, so to speak.”

On your Instagram account, I noticed that many Brits with a Liverpool heart comment on your photos. You had met Sami Hyypiä, and someone commented on the joint photo that there are two of his favorite red Finns in it. Someone else came to point out that Jari Litmanen also played in Liverpool. Was this kind of attention new?

“It's a big difference compared to Brighton, that the fans are like one family. They accompany us to away games and organize fan gatherings. Our fans are fanatical. I haven't even read those Hyypia comments. Hahaha!”

Your season opener in October set a WSL attendance record with 54,115 spectators at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. How did it feel?

“It feels like the game is forever! Hahaha. It's been a bit of a whirlwind here. It was a great experience to play at the Emirates in front of such a crowd. However, I never notice the audience while playing. I'm in my own bubble. When I watched the game afterwards on video, I only realized how many people were there. It was great that we got the win. I don't know if the victory was deserved, but three points tasted good at the beginning of the season.”

Emma Koivisto shot the ball into the Romanian net in the Nations League match.

In your second season in the main league, you have already locked yourself in the wake of the top four (Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City and United). What explains the development?

“We have had a really good start to the season. Our goal is to be immediately below the best gangs. However, our results have been contradictory. We beat Arsenal but lost to someone like Everton. And a local opponent for Everton! We have messed up the so-called we could have easier games, i.e. more points.”

Who is the best player you have played against in the WSL?

“The main thing in mind is Chelsea Lauren James, because we had a match against Chelsea a couple of weeks ago. He scored three goals. I defended against him. He had a good day. He is skilled, but not the most consistent player in the world. When it's his day, he's really good.”

You are already in your third season in the UK. Before that you played in Sweden and the University of Florida. When you were younger, however, you suffered from homesickness and shyness. What have you learned to get by in today's world?

“I've joked that I'm starting my 10th year abroad, and I never wanted to live or play outside of Finland. You get used to everything. Nowadays, I enjoy myself abroad. I couldn't imagine playing in Finland right now.”

“At first, speaking a foreign language was scary when my English wasn't that good. Better language skills have made adaptation easier. Teammates help a lot.”

What is the income level like in the Superliga?

“Salaries have improved during my two seasons. These days, Tiena is making quite a bit of money and maybe even has a little bit left over.”

You were made into a game character for the super popular console game EAFC. Emma Koivisto is one of the best Finnish players in the whole game after Lukas Hradecky and Jari Litmanen. What do you think about it?

“It's funny. I don't know how true the stats are. It's not my fault I'm ranked so high. Hahaha. It's cool that he's got his own character who is more skilled than me.”

What kind of feedback have you received about your game character?

“I've received a lot of messages on social media that someone got my card from the card decks of the Ultimate Team game mode. I've received dozens of photos, so it's incredible that someone has received my card. I haven't received any negative feedback. EAFC brings visibility to women's football. That must be a good thing.”

When you have been following the Superliga, you have not been able to avoid bumping into Aston Villa's player Alisha Lehman. The 24-year-old Swiss has 16 million followers on Instagram. He sells himself a girl calendar to his fans. What do you think about him? Is this kind of social media publicity and financing with your own photos good for women's fudis?

“I haven't thought anything about him. Everyone can be who they want to be. It is true that he has been brought up a lot just because of his looks. He does not tempt me in any way.”

Lehmann attacked on your flank in October when you beat Aston Villa 2-0. You reset Lehmann and he was substituted at halftime. Did you get a special feeling from it?

“I don't even remember that he has played against me. I never remember opponents! Hahaha. I'm just in my own bubble.”